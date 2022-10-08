MarsDAO Price Down 0.4% This Week (MDAO)

MarsDAO (MDAO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, MarsDAO has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. MarsDAO has a total market cap of $10.91 million and approximately $158,557.00 worth of MarsDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MarsDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MarsDAO Token Profile

MarsDAO’s genesis date was February 27th, 2022. MarsDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,800,000 tokens. The official website for MarsDAO is daomars.com. MarsDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mars-dao. MarsDAO’s official Twitter account is @0xmarsdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MarsDAO is https://reddit.com/r/0xmarsdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MarsDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MarsDAO (MDAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MarsDAO has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MarsDAO is 0.12209804 USD and is up 13.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $271,169.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://daomars.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarsDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarsDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarsDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

