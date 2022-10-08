Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,321 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $71,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMC opened at $152.19 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.54. The company has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

