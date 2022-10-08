Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock opened at $42.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.84. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $651,354,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,148 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $118,853,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $114,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

