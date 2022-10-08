MASQ 24-Hour Volume Tops $89,872.00 (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One MASQ token can now be bought for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $953,458.16 and approximately $89,872.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003294 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009311 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MASQ Token Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was October 6th, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 tokens. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @masq_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MASQ is medium.com/masq-project. The Reddit community for MASQ is https://reddit.com/r/masq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MASQ is masq.ai.

MASQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ (MASQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. MASQ has a current supply of 37,500,000 with 25,560,578.79067506 in circulation. The last known price of MASQ is 0.0372693 USD and is up 5.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $125,752.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://masq.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

