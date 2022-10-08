Massive Protocol Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MAV)

Massive Protocol (MAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Massive Protocol has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Massive Protocol has a total market cap of $8.47 million and approximately $19,525.00 worth of Massive Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Massive Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Massive Protocol Token Profile

Massive Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,100,010 tokens. The official website for Massive Protocol is www.massiveprotocol.io. Massive Protocol’s official Twitter account is @massiveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Massive Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Massive Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Massive Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Massive Protocol is 0.15962494 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,552.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.massiveprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massive Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Massive Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Massive Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

