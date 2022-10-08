Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Cut to $365.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $411.77.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $294.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $327.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.17. The company has a market capitalization of $285.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $281.69 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

