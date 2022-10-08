MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MCFT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $356.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 62.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,162,000 after acquiring an additional 390,188 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after buying an additional 130,333 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 890.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 108,909 shares in the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,107,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

