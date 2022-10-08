Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Match Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $48.29 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.10. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 150.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. The company had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.23.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

