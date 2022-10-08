Maurie Stang Buys 2,000,000 Shares of Vectus Biosystems Limited (ASX:VBS) Stock

Vectus Biosystems Limited (ASX:VBS – Get Rating) insider Maurie Stang purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$1,000,000.00 ($699,300.70).
Vectus Biosystems Limited engages in the medical research and development activities in Australia. The company develops treatment for fibrosis and high blood pressure, which include treatments for heart, kidney, liver, and lung diseases. Its lead compound is VB0004, which is aimed at treating the loss of functional tissue to fibrosis, scarring, and high blood pressure.
