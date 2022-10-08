Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mazda Motor in a report issued on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Mazda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.
Mazda Motor Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96. Mazda Motor has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $4.91.
Mazda Motor Company Profile
Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mazda Motor (MZDAY)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.