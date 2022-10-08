Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mazda Motor in a report issued on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Mazda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96. Mazda Motor has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $4.91.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor ( OTCMKTS:MZDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

(Get Rating)

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.