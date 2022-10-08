MCDEX Token Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $7.76 Million (MCB)

MCDEX Token (MCB) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One MCDEX Token token can now be bought for about $3.42 or 0.00017541 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MCDEX Token has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. MCDEX Token has a market cap of $7.76 million and $164,242.00 worth of MCDEX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,497.66 or 1.00003120 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002154 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00053799 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00063977 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022247 BTC.

MCDEX Token Profile

MCB is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2020. MCDEX Token’s total supply is 2,268,644 tokens. The official message board for MCDEX Token is mcdex.medium.com. The Reddit community for MCDEX Token is https://reddit.com/r/mcdex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MCDEX Token’s official Twitter account is @montecarlodex. The official website for MCDEX Token is mcdex.io.

MCDEX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MCDEX Token (MCB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. MCDEX Token has a current supply of 2,268,644 with 1,854,177.5545493 in circulation. The last known price of MCDEX Token is 3.514696 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $131,782.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mcdex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCDEX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MCDEX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

