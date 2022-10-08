MCF Token Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (MCF)

MCF Token (MCF) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. MCF Token has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $24,860.00 worth of MCF Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MCF Token has traded 56.2% lower against the US dollar. One MCF Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MCF Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,497.06 or 1.00012327 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002154 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00053663 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00063862 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00022178 BTC.

MCF Token Profile

MCF is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2021. MCF Token’s total supply is 998,810,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 998,810,575 tokens. The official website for MCF Token is mcf.maxcrowdfund.com. The Reddit community for MCF Token is https://reddit.com/r/mcf_token/. MCF Token’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. MCF Token’s official Twitter account is @mcf_token.

Buying and Selling MCF Token

According to CryptoCompare, “MCF Token (MCF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MCF Token has a current supply of 998,810,575.8961561 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MCF Token is 0.00171027 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $2.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mcf.maxcrowdfund.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCF Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCF Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCF Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MCF Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCF Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.