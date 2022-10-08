MCFinance Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (MCF)

MCFinance (MCF) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, MCFinance has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MCFinance token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. MCFinance has a market capitalization of $502,650.00 and approximately $10,191.00 worth of MCFinance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009817 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MCFinance Profile

MCFinance’s launch date was June 28th, 2021. MCFinance’s total supply is 81,000,000 tokens. MCFinance’s official Twitter account is @mcfinancedex and its Facebook page is accessible here. MCFinance’s official website is mcfinance.org. MCFinance’s official message board is mcfinance.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MCFinance (MCF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. MCFinance has a current supply of 81,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MCFinance is 0.00337253 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $13,521.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mcfinance.org/.”

