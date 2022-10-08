mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MECVF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on mdf commerce from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

mdf commerce Price Performance

MECVF opened at $2.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. mdf commerce has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.26.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.