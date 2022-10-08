mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MECVF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on mdf commerce from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday.
mdf commerce Price Performance
MECVF opened at $2.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. mdf commerce has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.26.
About mdf commerce
mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.
