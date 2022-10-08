Meanfi (MEAN) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Meanfi (MEAN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, Meanfi has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Meanfi has a total market capitalization of $26.31 million and $1.42 million worth of Meanfi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meanfi token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Meanfi

Meanfi was first traded on September 21st, 2021. Meanfi’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Meanfi’s official Twitter account is @meanfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meanfi is meanfi.com.

Buying and Selling Meanfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Meanfi (MEAN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Meanfi has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meanfi is 0.12354833 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,243,834.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://meanfi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meanfi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meanfi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meanfi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

