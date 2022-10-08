Measurable Data Token (MDT) Hits Market Cap of $17.64 Million

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. During the last week, Measurable Data Token has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Measurable Data Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. Measurable Data Token has a total market cap of $17.64 million and $1.76 million worth of Measurable Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token Profile

Measurable Data Token’s launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Measurable Data Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 676,157,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Measurable Data Token is https://reddit.com/r/measurabledatatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Measurable Data Token’s official Twitter account is @measurabledata and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Measurable Data Token is medium.com/measurabledata. Measurable Data Token’s official website is mdt.io.

Buying and Selling Measurable Data Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Measurable Data Token (MDT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Measurable Data Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 676,157,012.5 in circulation. The last known price of Measurable Data Token is 0.02606601 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,057,941.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://mdt.io/.”

