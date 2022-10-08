Mecha Morphing (MAPE) Price Down 1.8% This Week

Mecha Morphing (MAPE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Mecha Morphing has a market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $110,873.00 worth of Mecha Morphing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mecha Morphing has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Mecha Morphing token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010255 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Mecha Morphing Token Profile

Mecha Morphing’s launch date was February 7th, 2022. Mecha Morphing’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mecha Morphing’s official website is mechamorphing.com. Mecha Morphing’s official message board is medium.com/@mechamorphinggaming. Mecha Morphing’s official Twitter account is @mecha_morphing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mecha Morphing (MAPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Mecha Morphing has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Mecha Morphing is 0.03143997 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $97,545.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mechamorphing.com/.”

