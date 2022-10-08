Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GETVF. Barclays lowered Mediaset España Comunicación from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Mediaset España Comunicación from €5.50 ($5.61) to €5.90 ($6.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of GETVF stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.37.

Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃ­a de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.

