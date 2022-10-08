Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.30.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GETVF. Barclays lowered Mediaset España Comunicación from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Mediaset España Comunicación from €5.50 ($5.61) to €5.90 ($6.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
Mediaset España Comunicación Stock Performance
Shares of GETVF stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.37.
Mediaset España Comunicación Company Profile
Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃa de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.
