Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 40,821 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,176,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,805,000 after acquiring an additional 20,395 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 878,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,759,000 after acquiring an additional 538,548 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPW. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of MPW stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

