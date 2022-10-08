Medifakt (FAKT) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

Medifakt (FAKT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Medifakt token can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Medifakt has a total market capitalization of $20.80 million and $49,096.00 worth of Medifakt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Medifakt has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Medifakt

Medifakt launched on November 26th, 2021. Medifakt’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens. Medifakt’s official website is medifakt.com. Medifakt’s official Twitter account is @medifakt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Medifakt

According to CryptoCompare, “Medifakt (FAKT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Medifakt has a current supply of 999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Medifakt is 0.0198128 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $41,360.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://medifakt.com/.”

