Melos Studio (MELOS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

Melos Studio (MELOS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, Melos Studio has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Melos Studio has a market cap of $1.12 million and $514,829.00 worth of Melos Studio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melos Studio token can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Melos Studio Token Profile

Melos Studio was first traded on October 31st, 2020. Melos Studio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,057,534 tokens. Melos Studio’s official Twitter account is @melos_studio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Melos Studio is melos.studio. Melos Studio’s official message board is blog.melos.studio.

Melos Studio Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Melos Studio (MELOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Melos Studio has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Melos Studio is 0.01718612 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $782,592.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://melos.studio.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melos Studio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melos Studio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melos Studio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

