MEME KONG (MKONG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46,840.00

MEME KONG (MKONG) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. MEME KONG has a market cap of $6.69 million and approximately $46,840.00 worth of MEME KONG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEME KONG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MEME KONG has traded 40.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MEME KONG alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MEME KONG

MEME KONG’s launch date was February 1st, 2022. MEME KONG’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. MEME KONG’s official website is memekong.io. MEME KONG’s official message board is medium.com/@memekong. MEME KONG’s official Twitter account is @memekongtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MEME KONG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MEME KONG (MKONG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MEME KONG has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MEME KONG is 0.03536675 USD and is down -12.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $20,534.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://memekong.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEME KONG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEME KONG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEME KONG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MEME KONG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEME KONG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.