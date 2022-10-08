Meme Lordz Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $387,388.25 ($LORDZ)

Meme Lordz ($LORDZ) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Meme Lordz has a total market capitalization of $387,388.25 and approximately $11,731.00 worth of Meme Lordz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme Lordz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Meme Lordz has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009835 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Meme Lordz Token Profile

Meme Lordz was first traded on June 20th, 2021. Meme Lordz’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,650,367 tokens. The official website for Meme Lordz is www.memelordz.io. The Reddit community for Meme Lordz is https://reddit.com/r/memelordzgame. Meme Lordz’s official Twitter account is @memelordzrpg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meme Lordz is www.memelordz.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Meme Lordz

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme Lordz ($LORDZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meme Lordz has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meme Lordz is 0.00503943 USD and is down -3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,547.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.memelordz.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme Lordz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme Lordz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme Lordz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

