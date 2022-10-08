Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mercer International from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Mercer International Stock Performance

Shares of MERC opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $897.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Mercer International had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $572.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mercer International will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mercer International news, Director Rainer Rettig sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $196,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $177,991.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mercer International news, Director Rainer Rettig sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $196,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,991.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Purchase sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,354.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Mercer International by 56.7% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 75,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Mercer International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 18.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Recommended Stories

