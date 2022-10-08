Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

MRK stock opened at $87.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.