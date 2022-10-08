Merit Circle (MC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.03 Million

Merit Circle (MC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Merit Circle token can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00003379 BTC on exchanges. Merit Circle has a market cap of $28.03 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Merit Circle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Merit Circle has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Merit Circle alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010235 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Merit Circle

Merit Circle’s launch date was October 21st, 2021. Merit Circle’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,592,000 tokens. The official website for Merit Circle is www.meritcircle.io. Merit Circle’s official message board is medium.com/@meritcircle. Merit Circle’s official Twitter account is @meritcircle_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Merit Circle

According to CryptoCompare, “Merit Circle (MC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Merit Circle has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 42,592,000 in circulation. The last known price of Merit Circle is 0.65993647 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $1,266,183.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meritcircle.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merit Circle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merit Circle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merit Circle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Merit Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merit Circle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.