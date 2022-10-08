Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Chevron Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE CVX opened at $160.03 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $314.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

