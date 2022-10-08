Meta Course (COURSE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Meta Course (COURSE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Meta Course has a total market capitalization of $185,066.63 and approximately $66,458.00 worth of Meta Course was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meta Course has traded down 59.7% against the dollar. One Meta Course token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Meta Course Token Profile

Meta Course’s launch date was April 11th, 2022. Meta Course’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Meta Course’s official website is www.metacoursetoken.com. Meta Course’s official Twitter account is @metacoursetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meta Course

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Course (COURSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Course has a current supply of 10,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Course is 0 USD and is down -46.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $215.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metacoursetoken.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Course directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta Course should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta Course using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

