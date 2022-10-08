Metacraft Trading Down 32.3% This Week (MCT)

Metacraft (MCT) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Metacraft token can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00003686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metacraft has a market cap of $37.84 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Metacraft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metacraft has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.57 or 0.06793575 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00089246 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000127 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Microtuber (MCT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Metacraft Profile

Metacraft is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Metacraft’s total supply is 1,641,963,300 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,661,120 tokens. The official website for Metacraft is www.metacraft.game. Metacraft’s official Twitter account is @metacraften and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metacraft

According to CryptoCompare, “Metacraft (MCT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metacraft has a current supply of 1,641,963,300 with 52,661,120 in circulation. The last known price of Metacraft is 0.72261244 USD and is down -16.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,665,192.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metacraft.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacraft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacraft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metacraft using one of the exchanges listed above.

