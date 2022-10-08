MetaDoge (METADOGE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $496,174.04

MetaDoge (METADOGE) traded up 36.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. MetaDoge has a market cap of $496,174.04 and approximately $9,052.00 worth of MetaDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaDoge token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetaDoge has traded up 82.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetaDoge Token Profile

MetaDoge launched on October 29th, 2021. MetaDoge’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for MetaDoge is metadogetoken.com. The official message board for MetaDoge is medium.com/@metadogetoken. The Reddit community for MetaDoge is https://reddit.com/r/metadoge/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaDoge’s official Twitter account is @metadogetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaDoge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaDoge (METADOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetaDoge has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaDoge is 0 USD and is up 16.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,056.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metadogetoken.com/.”

