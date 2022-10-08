MetaElfLand One Day Trading Volume Tops $9,955.00 (MELT)

MetaElfLand (MELT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. MetaElfLand has a total market capitalization of $572,379.93 and approximately $9,955.00 worth of MetaElfLand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaElfLand token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetaElfLand has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MetaElfLand Token Profile

MetaElfLand launched on July 30th, 2022. The official message board for MetaElfLand is medium.com/@metaelfland. The official website for MetaElfLand is www.metaelfland.com/#/home. MetaElfLand’s official Twitter account is @metaelfland.

Buying and Selling MetaElfLand

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaElfLand (MELT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaElfLand has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MetaElfLand is 0.0024942 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $195.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metaelfland.com/#/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaElfLand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaElfLand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaElfLand using one of the exchanges listed above.

