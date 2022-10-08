Metagalaxy Land (MEGALAND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $542,640.00

Metagalaxy Land (MEGALAND) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Metagalaxy Land has a total market capitalization of $507,833.89 and $542,640.00 worth of Metagalaxy Land was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metagalaxy Land has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metagalaxy Land token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Metagalaxy Land

Metagalaxy Land launched on November 26th, 2021. Metagalaxy Land’s total supply is 1,380,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,299,273,073,349 tokens. The official website for Metagalaxy Land is metagalaxyland.com. Metagalaxy Land’s official Twitter account is @metagalaxyland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metagalaxy Land is medium.com/@metagalaxyland.

Buying and Selling Metagalaxy Land

According to CryptoCompare, “Metagalaxy Land (MEGALAND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metagalaxy Land has a current supply of 1,380,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metagalaxy Land is 0 USD and is down -6.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $391,133.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagalaxyland.com/.”

