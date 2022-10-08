MetaGameHub DAO (MGH) Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

MetaGameHub DAO (MGH) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, MetaGameHub DAO has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. MetaGameHub DAO has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $48,844.00 worth of MetaGameHub DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaGameHub DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009811 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MetaGameHub DAO Profile

MetaGameHub DAO’s genesis date was November 14th, 2021. MetaGameHub DAO’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,503,748 tokens. MetaGameHub DAO’s official Twitter account is @mgh_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaGameHub DAO is www.metagamehub.io. MetaGameHub DAO’s official message board is metagamehub.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetaGameHub DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaGameHub DAO (MGH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetaGameHub DAO has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaGameHub DAO is 0.00486882 USD and is up 3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metagamehub.io.”

