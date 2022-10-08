MetaGear One Day Volume Reaches $11,300.00 (GEAR)

MetaGear (GEAR) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, MetaGear has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar. One MetaGear token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. MetaGear has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $11,300.00 worth of MetaGear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetaGear alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003290 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MetaGear Profile

MetaGear launched on January 22nd, 2022. MetaGear’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. MetaGear’s official Twitter account is @metageargame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaGear is metagearofficial.medium.com. The official website for MetaGear is metagear.game.

Buying and Selling MetaGear

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaGear (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaGear has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaGear is 0.00219999 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,679.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagear.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaGear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaGear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaGear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaGear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.