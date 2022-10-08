Metahero Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $21.89 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00044722 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001847 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.30 or 0.01619216 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00031473 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “Metahero (HERO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metahero has a current supply of 9,766,213,274 with 5,095,643,290 in circulation. The last known price of Metahero is 0.00419676 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $3,380,090.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metahero.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

