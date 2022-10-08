Metahero Universe (POW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $4.18 Million (POW)

Metahero Universe (POW) (POW) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Metahero Universe (POW) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero Universe (POW) has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $41,279.00 worth of Metahero Universe (POW) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metahero Universe (POW) has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Metahero Universe (POW)

Metahero Universe (POW) was first traded on June 15th, 2021. Metahero Universe (POW)’s official Twitter account is @metahero_. The official website for Metahero Universe (POW) is punkscomic.com.

Buying and Selling Metahero Universe (POW)

According to CryptoCompare, “Metahero Universe (POW) (POW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metahero Universe (POW) has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Metahero Universe (POW) is 0.02053021 USD and is down -3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,763.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://punkscomic.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero Universe (POW) directly using US dollars.

