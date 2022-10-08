Metahub Coin (MHB) Trading 27.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metahub Coin (MHB) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Metahub Coin has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahub Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Metahub Coin has a total market cap of $5.49 million and $9,837.00 worth of Metahub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metahub Coin Token Profile

Metahub Coin’s genesis date was May 9th, 2022. Metahub Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Metahub Coin’s official Twitter account is @metahub01. The official website for Metahub Coin is metahublab.com/index-en.html.

Metahub Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metahub Coin (MHB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metahub Coin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metahub Coin is 0.00552728 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,902.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metahublab.com/index-en.html.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahub Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahub Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahub Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

