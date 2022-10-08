Metal Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Metal has a market capitalization of $71.55 million and approximately $11.72 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can now be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00005508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metal has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00011327 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009287 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal DAO (MTL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metal DAO has a current supply of 66,588,888. The last known price of Metal DAO is 1.06550152 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $8,362,563.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metalpay.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.