MetalSwap Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $8.18 Million (XMT)

MetalSwap (XMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, MetalSwap has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. MetalSwap has a total market cap of $8.18 million and $18,361.00 worth of MetalSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetalSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MetalSwap

MetalSwap’s launch date was November 18th, 2021. MetalSwap’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,422,233 tokens. MetalSwap’s official Twitter account is @metalswapnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetalSwap is medium.com/metalswap. MetalSwap’s official website is www.metalswap.finance.

MetalSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetalSwap (XMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetalSwap has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetalSwap is 0.04207576 USD and is down -7.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $26,086.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metalswap.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetalSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetalSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetalSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

