MetaMerce (MERCE) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

MetaMerce (MERCE) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, MetaMerce has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetaMerce has a total market cap of $34.77 million and $490,741.00 worth of MetaMerce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMerce token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010235 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MetaMerce Profile

MetaMerce was first traded on May 4th, 2022. MetaMerce’s total supply is 300,000,000,000 tokens. MetaMerce’s official website is metamerce.org. MetaMerce’s official Twitter account is @metamerce and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MetaMerce is https://reddit.com/r/metamerce and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MetaMerce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMerce (MERCE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaMerce has a current supply of 300,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaMerce is 0.00011411 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $815,797.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metamerce.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMerce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMerce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMerce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

