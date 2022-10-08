MetamonkeyAi (MMAI) Price Down 24.5% This Week

MetamonkeyAi (MMAI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, MetamonkeyAi has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. One MetamonkeyAi token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. MetamonkeyAi has a market cap of $2.50 million and $55,065.00 worth of MetamonkeyAi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MetamonkeyAi Profile

MetamonkeyAi launched on September 2nd, 2022. MetamonkeyAi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. MetamonkeyAi’s official Twitter account is @metamonkey_ai. The official website for MetamonkeyAi is www.metamonkey.ai.

Buying and Selling MetamonkeyAi

MetamonkeyAi (MMAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform.

