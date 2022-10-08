MetaniaGames (METANIA) Price Hits $0.0032

MetaniaGames (METANIA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. MetaniaGames has a total market cap of $480,724.91 and $14,781.00 worth of MetaniaGames was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetaniaGames has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. One MetaniaGames token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MetaniaGames

MetaniaGames launched on January 22nd, 2022. MetaniaGames’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,004 tokens. The official message board for MetaniaGames is metania.medium.com. MetaniaGames’ official Twitter account is @metaniagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaniaGames’ official website is metania.games. The Reddit community for MetaniaGames is https://reddit.com/r/metaniagames and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MetaniaGames Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaniaGames (METANIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaniaGames has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaniaGames is 0.00325626 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,694.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metania.games.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaniaGames directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaniaGames should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaniaGames using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

