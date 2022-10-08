Metapad Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $720,000.00 (MPD)

Metapad (MPD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Metapad has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Metapad token can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Metapad has a total market cap of $720,000.00 and $183,960.00 worth of Metapad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metapad alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009792 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Metapad

Metapad’s launch date was October 27th, 2021. Metapad’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metapad is metaversepad.app. Metapad’s official Twitter account is @meta_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metapad is medium.com/@metaverse.ecosystem.

Buying and Selling Metapad

According to CryptoCompare, “Metapad (MPD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metapad has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metapad is 0.0068011 USD and is up 3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $191,904.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metaversepad.app.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metapad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metapad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metapad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metapad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metapad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.