MetaPets (METAPETS) Price Hits $0.0000

MetaPets (METAPETS) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, MetaPets has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetaPets token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MetaPets has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $20,252.00 worth of MetaPets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MetaPets Token Profile

MetaPets was first traded on November 16th, 2021. MetaPets’ total supply is 98,696,588,852,226,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,587,381,174,314,000 tokens. The official website for MetaPets is metapetscoin.com. MetaPets’ official Twitter account is @metapetscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaPets (METAPETS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaPets has a current supply of 98,696,588,852,226,820 with 51,587,381,174,314,000 in circulation. The last known price of MetaPets is 0 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $5,335.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metapetscoin.com/.”

