Metaple Finance 24-Hour Volume Reaches $61,062.00 (MLX)

Metaple Finance (MLX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, Metaple Finance has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Metaple Finance token can now be bought for $0.0883 or 0.00000453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaple Finance has a market cap of $3.31 million and $61,062.00 worth of Metaple Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaple Finance Profile

Metaple Finance was first traded on August 14th, 2022. Metaple Finance’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,500,000 tokens. Metaple Finance’s official Twitter account is @metaplefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metaple Finance is metaple.finance. The Reddit community for Metaple Finance is https://reddit.com/r/metaplefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metaple Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaple Finance (MLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metaple Finance has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metaple Finance is 0.08827379 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $67,510.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metaple.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaple Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaple Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaple Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

