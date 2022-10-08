Metapocket (METAPK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15,884.00

Metapocket (METAPK) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Metapocket token can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00003155 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Metapocket has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. Metapocket has a market capitalization of $867,408.58 and $15,884.00 worth of Metapocket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Metapocket Token Profile

Metapocket’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. Metapocket’s total supply is 11,145,391 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,415,391 tokens. The official message board for Metapocket is twitter.com/metapocketw. Metapocket’s official Twitter account is @metapocketw. The official website for Metapocket is metapocket.games/index.html.

Buying and Selling Metapocket

