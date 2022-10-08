METAROBOX 1-Day Volume Tops $13,749.00 (RBX)

METAROBOX (RBX) traded 98% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, METAROBOX has traded down 98.7% against the US dollar. One METAROBOX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. METAROBOX has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $13,749.00 worth of METAROBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009784 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About METAROBOX

METAROBOX was first traded on February 18th, 2022. METAROBOX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,010,000,000 tokens. METAROBOX’s official Twitter account is @metarobox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for METAROBOX is https://reddit.com/r/meta_robox. METAROBOX’s official website is metarobox.game.

METAROBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “METAROBOX (RBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. METAROBOX has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of METAROBOX is 0.00000529 USD and is up 13.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $232.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metarobox.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as METAROBOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade METAROBOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase METAROBOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

