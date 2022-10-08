MetaShooter Price Reaches $0.0287 on Exchanges (MHUNT)

MetaShooter (MHUNT) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, MetaShooter has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetaShooter has a market capitalization of $546,569.90 and $510,634.00 worth of MetaShooter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaShooter token can now be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MetaShooter Profile

MetaShooter was first traded on April 21st, 2022. MetaShooter’s total supply is 95,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,057,000 tokens. MetaShooter’s official message board is medium.com/@metashooter. MetaShooter’s official Twitter account is @metashooter_gg and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaShooter’s official website is metashooter.gg. The Reddit community for MetaShooter is https://reddit.com/r/metashooter.

Buying and Selling MetaShooter

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaShooter (MHUNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetaShooter has a current supply of 95,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaShooter is 0.02669442 USD and is down -11.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,130,607.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metashooter.gg/.”

