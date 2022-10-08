MetaSpace (MSPACE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $705,241.36

MetaSpace (MSPACE) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. One MetaSpace token can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. MetaSpace has a total market capitalization of $705,241.36 and approximately $11,307.00 worth of MetaSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetaSpace has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetaSpace Profile

MetaSpace’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. MetaSpace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,425,253 tokens. MetaSpace’s official Twitter account is @metaspacegaming and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaSpace’s official website is www.metaspacemoon.com.

MetaSpace Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaSpace (MSPACE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaSpace has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaSpace is 0.01319815 USD and is down -5.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,000.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metaspacemoon.com/.”

