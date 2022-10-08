MetaUFO Trading Up 18.4% This Week (METAUFO)

MetaUFO (METAUFO) traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One MetaUFO token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. MetaUFO has a total market cap of $8.51 million and approximately $27,283.00 worth of MetaUFO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetaUFO has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetaUFO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MetaUFO

MetaUFO’s genesis date was February 26th, 2022. MetaUFO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for MetaUFO is metaufo.me. MetaUFO’s official Twitter account is @meta_ufo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaUFO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaUFO (METAUFO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaUFO has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaUFO is 0.00086161 USD and is down -4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $85.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metaufo.me.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaUFO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaUFO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaUFO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaUFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaUFO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.